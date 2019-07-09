Thank Kaminska after the divorce was struck by the racy photos
Popular singer, participant of the group “Neangely” Glory Kaminska, who officially divorced her husband Edgar Kaminsky showed how to spend time without him. The star plunged into work, and spends weekends with children — 4-year-old son Leonardo and 3-year-old daughter Laura. In everyday Glory finds time to relax. She has published in a new Instagram photo in swimsuit showing sexy curves of her slender body.
“Your words are water”, — mysteriously signed the Thank.
Subscribers in the network bombarded her with compliments, noting beautiful swimsuit with an original decoration on the shoulder, and praised her gorgeous figure.
Kaminska also showed a new photo with the children and how spending time with benefit to themselves and to society.
The singer, along with activists planted trees in the capital square. At work she appeared in fashionable shoes from an expensive brand.
We will remind, Thank and Edgar Kaminskie had been married for five years. In 2017, the husband of the singer has already filed for divorce, but then the pair managed to save the relationship. Apparently, then their marriage gave serious crack. In early July, they officially divorced, and commented on its decision. Judging by the publications in the network, Glory was mad at her husband. Edgar, in turn, made an ambiguous post about her mother in which subscribers saw the real reason of the divorce.
