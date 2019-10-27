Thank Kaminska alarmed fans, being on a drip
October 27, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Singer of the Ukrainian band Neangely Thank Kaminska became ill during the tour, she still has cough and sore throat.
About your condition, the actress told fans on the social network Instagram. She published a photo which depicted a drip and a series of videos of medical examination.
“I hate being sick, especially on the road. 1:45 and I am coughing can’t keep it together. Today was an awesome concert, but of the last forces. My throat is not charging… Write your recipes fast becoming on your feet. If not for the drip and pour, I don’t know how I would on stage crawled”-
wrote Thank Kaminska.