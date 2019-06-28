Thank Kaminska boasted a curvy figure in a leopard swimsuit
June 28, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
The singer shared photos with guests.
Thank Kaminska re-published in his Instagram photo in a bathing suit. This time the singer has posted two pictures with different filters.
Glory posing in the pool wearing glasses and a fusion leopard print swimsuit with a open neckline that perfectly highlights her sexy figure. It looks great.
“If the sadness is visible to you through them, then you are in the tape the priest in a sad leopard. What shade of sadness prefer: 1 or 2?” asked Kaminska pictures to his subscribers.
TSN