Thank Kaminska covered network, hot photos in swimsuit
August 1, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
The star was vacationing with friends in a Greek hotel. Posed in a swimsuit, which is almost nowhere to be seen, especially in the back, showing the firm butt, gorgeous bust and great abs. And pictures shared in Instagram.
“Grilled bird”, “piping hot … You can so as not to seem, I think that I am a God”, “Play chick. Type, sexy Chica”, signed Kaminska with the humor of hot shots.
Fans were in awe of the naked body of Kaminsky. Many also decided to respond with humor.
“Photo called “in active search”,”Yes sexy”,”Pretty woman”,”Goddess”,”Woman flame”,”Very sex”, — I wrote to excited fans.
