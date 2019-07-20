Thank Kaminska demonstrated a whole new way

Thank Kaminska after divorce surprised a cardinal change of image. The soloist of the group “Neangely” appeared before fans with red hair and Hollywood styling.

Слава Каминская продемонстрировала совершенно новый образ

It turned out that Kaminskaya participated in the filming of the new show “Shalena star” on the New channel, which became the leading Lesya Nikityuk. The program will be released this fall.

It is worth noting that with a new hairdo Thank Kaminska resembles a Mermaid from disney cartoons. Her new style is definitely to face.

