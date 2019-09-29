Thank Kaminska has published an intriguing video
The singer is surprised by the unusual frames
Ukrainian singer, the soloist of the group “Neangely” Glory Kaminska has published a video, which the fans have questions.
Hot star appeared with a bouquet, showing off their music for the camera. The artist has imposed on footage of a lot of special effects, which can not be well to consider her image. Visible only turquoise outfit and makeup with emphasis on eyes. Also near the girl seen a man’s shoulder. This is probably the stranger which is sung “to each according to fact only need a man”. That is the music star chose for the video.
“Even doesn’t want to sign 🤣 you I have self – 😂will come up with the meaning 😂 🤦 🏽 ♀ on!!!”, — signed celebrity video.
Three hours post artist gathered more than 33 thousand likes and lots of comments.
Many users began to wonder where the bouquet, and some even suggested that the flowers presented former spouse of the singer — Edgar Kaminsky.
“Where is the bouquet nadybal? 😂”, “How I wish you happiness!”, “The beginning of a new love？Don’t step on the same rake 😍”, “I Hope these flowers from the father of your children…,” “Glory, again going to get married?”, “What beautiful flowers!”, — wrote fans.