Thank Kaminska of nilas in the arms of Nikita Dobrynin

On the page of the singer appeared to be surprisingly gentle photos with the single.

Слава Каминская нежлась в объятиях Никиты Добрынина

For the past few weeks discussing the divorce of Fame Kaminskaya with her husband, a famous plastic surgeon Edgar Kaminsky. While some fans of the pair, wondering what exactly was the reason for the gap, and others sympathize with the singer, who was left alone with two children, the Glory suit loud parties, presents new songs and even intriguing gentle photos with famous men.

So, today Kaminska published in Instagram the photo which poses with a Bachelor Nikita Dobrynin. In the pictures the singer gently embracing his friend.

“Divorcee and the Bachelor”,

— signed photo of the singer.

According to subscribers, celebrity look together very harmoniously, but they forget about the fact that Dobrynin has already has a fiancee — the winner of “the Bachelor” Dasha Kvitkova.

