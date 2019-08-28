Thank Kaminska partied with friends on a yacht on the French Riviera (photos, video)
Popular singer, participant of the group “Neangely” Glory Kaminska, who recently with a colleague Vika put up a fight at the wedding for the bride’s bouquet, again resting. She, along with friends travelling on a yacht off the French Riviera. Vivid photos and video, the singer shares on his page in Instagram.
The glory boasted that went to Cannes.
Mainly the company, together with the well-known traveller Artemy Surinam spends time on a yacht, swimming and sunbathing, arranging the party with songs and dances.
“One life❤there comes a point, when you begin to understand and accept”, — wrote a Thank photos.
Kaminska gave an impromptu concert performing the hit “Serge.” Listen to the singer gathered a few yachts.
Also Thank admitted that he was afraid to jump into the sea from the boat. But she managed to overcome your fear and dive in the clear turquoise water.
