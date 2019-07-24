Thank Kaminska posed with a new man

Popular Ukrainian singer Fame Kaminska, who recently divorced from a plastic surgeon Edgar Kaminsky, intrigued his fans with a photo with another man. A new picture the actress posted on his page on Instagram, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to RBC.

Glory showed a photo from his birthday, which was July 16. In this photo she is happy posing with virtuoso pianist Eugene Hamaroy.

“And this is the most brilliant pianist Yevgeniy Khmara, and we are preparing him a surprise for you. Two geniuses on one square meter — lot? I think not. If anything, I will depart. Jack, thank you,” wrote the singer.

In turn, the cloud also left a comment under this photo.

“Thank, thank you. There is a lot of music!” the musician wrote.

