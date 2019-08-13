Thank Kaminska showed the nice curves in spicy outfit

August 13, 2019
The soloist of the group “Neangely” continues to delight subscribers bright images in an unusual role. New footage of the celebrity posing in a bright emerald dress that flatters a sexy shape Kaminskaya.

Слава Каминская показала роскошные формы в пикантном наряде

A recently published photos of the Glory depicted in transparent bright green blouse with polka dots, and ultra-short corduroy shorts with a high waist. Thick hair actress fall in large curls on his shoulders, and as an accessory on the head of the singer wearing a Hoop in the tone of the image. “I think green suits me. What do you think?” — wrote under a photo Kaminska.

In the comments fans were pleased with the celebrity compliments and even compared it with famous Actresses abroad: “On the Sultan Hurem similar”, “Red and emerald”, “the Magician of oz”, “Hürrem Sultan from “Magnificent century”, “From whom it was necessary to take on the role of Hurem Sultan”, “I think divorce agrees with you”.

