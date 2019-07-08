Thank Kaminska started occupational therapy after a breakup with her husband
The sudden divorce of one of the most beautiful star couples Glory Kaminskaya from the group Neangeli and a plastic surgeon Edgar Kaminsky, who married gave birth to two children, stunned fans. Edgar, after explaining his vision of the causes of divorce, the social media publishes mostly photo and video work, whereas the Glory shows how she’s going through a breakup with my husband in detail. She mostly posts photos of children and their sad pictures, sometimes stories says that he feels at the moment. And recently, the singer surprised fans with footage from one of Kiev’s parks, which deals with landscaping.
“Haters? No ))) not heard”, signed under the photo of the celebrity.
Pictured in branded shoes and track suit, the singer posing with a shovel and young cuttings of the trees. Members supported the Glory and agreed that a useful exercise would divert about sad thoughts and make the world more beautiful. In addition, they could not resist and from a pair of jokes “about the former”.
- Who is buried?
- Dig a little deeper, that would all fit)))
- Someone dug up the treasure??
- You’re a big lad
- The truth is such a Partisan of the Park have not seen
- Will regret!
- And not seen!)))
- To work on a holiday! So Cho LV theme!
Another one shot Glory posing with the children who planted the lilac Bush. Here, fans could not resist, Recalling a line from the song “DeAngelo” and hinting at her former husband.
“Come on, come on! Say hi to your wild orchids from a broken lilac”, — as they began to write subscribers.