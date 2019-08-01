Thank Kaminska surprised “pregnant” belly
The singer was tired of answering the rumors about his love life and said that the whole problem is that her ” belly like a Tick.”
Ukrainian singer and soloist of the band Neangely Thank Kaminska showed “pregnant” belly. Star made a little video and posted it on his page in Instagram.
The video, which the singer shot herself through the mirror, it shows a distinctly rounded belly.
In comments Kaminska wrote that it was “the Answer to your question why? Because I have a “belly like a Tick.”
Some fans congratulated the singer with the third pregnancy, while others questioned “the authenticity of a pregnant belly”. They wrote that so inflate the abdomen can any woman. Kaminska in response I offered to try to do it, but not confirmed admirers of her pregnancy.
In early July of 2019 the Glory of DeAngelo officially divorced with her husband. It is known that the initiative had come from Edgar Kaminsky. The couple married on July 16, 2014, in marriage they had two children — a son Leonard and daughter Laura.