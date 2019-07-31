Thank Kaminska touched a sweet photo with her son
Member of the group Neangely Thank Kaminska after her divorce from her husband Edgar threw himself into the work, and also spends a lot of time with their children — four-year-old son Leonard and three year old daughter Laura. The artist is pleased to share bright moments of your life in the network, showing that it was not going to faint.
So, singer was fascinated by the network of new gentle with the boy. Mother and son depicted near the Aquarium, with a walk with the child Fame chose a comfortable white dress and sandals, and instead of a bag rather functional backpack.
“Mushrooms,” commented a photo of the singer.
Leon really is very similar to his famous mother — and hair color, and overall appearance, that is not important to fans. They are not stingy on the emotional reviews about this frame.
- So — Happy!
- Konopatyi!
- Handsome
- Very similar
- Sonny!!!
- Love
- The wee cross is good!)