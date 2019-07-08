Thank Kaminska touching emotional photo with her daughter
The singer was touched by the network parting words for the beloved girl
Thank Kaminska from the group “Neangely” after her divorce from her husband, a plastic surgeon Edgar Kaminsky moved on to work and devotes his spare time to baby son Leonard and daughter Laura. She regularly publishes in Instagram footage of concerts and is willing to share pictures in the company of adorable babies. Stylish mom decided to treat fans of a photo with a grown daughter on a walk.
Glory was accompanied by the text of the sentimental stihotvorenie naputstvie for the beloved girls, the authorship of the modern poet Sola Monowai.
One of the photos, the singer is depicted in a pink pantsuit and sunglasses. I Crouch down and put Laura on his knee, she gently hugs the girl, and she only holds tighter to the star mother.
On another photo Fame posing in a casual manner – skinny jeans and a bright t-shirt, and sneakers. Laura stands near the mother, who hugged her with both hands.
“And the groom we’ll find you a gentle, gentle,
Will shoes to buy heels to kiss.
In the meantime — a couple of steps on the arena,
In the meantime, the first gentle words.
Out of the room… and then married…
Forever girl, forever be on your hands …
Until then, a spoonful for dad and a spoon for mom… And for that… fabulous fiance…” — addressed Thank verses of the daughter.
Pictures, and especially emotional expression, has led fans of Fame in delight. They did not spare compliments and wishes for the mom and her girls.
“Very beautiful”, “Class”, “Touching”,” going to cry Now. Particularly sexy moms for daughters,” “how cute”, “Doll”, “What an amazing, happiness, you!” “This honey bun”, “Mini-mother!” “So tenderly”, “What beautiful words. The happiness of your Princess” — he left the warm words of the commentators.