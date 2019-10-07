Thank Kaminska visited Chernobyl
The singer admitted that he felt a bit like a Stalker
Despite such a sad and unpleasant event in life, like divorce from her husband, Thank Kaminska from DeAngelo not discouraged, and living large. The girl works a lot, recently the team has released a new “mystical” album called “13” in which they are rethinking the past and looking to the future. In addition, the singer is trying to travel a lot and visit new places.
She recently visited a very unusual and atmospheric place — the town of Chernobyl and the exclusion zone. On his page in Instagram Kaminska shared impressive shots and talked about his emotions about the trip.
For walks through abandoned places Glory chose a comfortable and stylish tracksuit turquoise, sneakers and denim coat. According to the artist, she will long remember this adventure.
“Today I’ve been in the area since April 1986 is considered the exclusion zone. On the one hand is a living example and a sad reminder to all mankind that we must closely and carefully relates to what surrounds us. And on the other hand it is very interesting and exciting location, the study of which brings unforgettable emotions, and the ability to dream and feel like a Stalker. I will remember today’s adventure! But it’s worth it!” — shared his impressions Kaminska.
By the way, the singer and her friends chose to walk around the exclusion zone of the large SUV.
The opinions of the followers were divided — some admired the courage of Fame and write that also want to go there or already did it. Others are outraged and do not understand why to go to a place of such tragedy.
- I wanted to repeat! Have long wanted to go there… but I think energy a bit hard… although Your photo does not say
- Hoo!!! Weren’t you afraid of radiation? Still there are places where it very much
- Judging by the numerous staff , cool to visit this place. Now there is a business arranged in Chernobyl ,tours ,excursions
- Ooh, not too long ago were there, the atmosphere is mesmerizing
- Me long to want)) But in General like, it was not terrible there?
- One thing I can’t understand… Why go there? The first fact is reflected on health, and about other for a long time to write… don’t think about it?
- Glory, slim!