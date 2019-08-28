Thank Kaminska walked around Cannes in a revealing outfit
Thank Kaminska from the band Neangely, despite the difficult parting with her husband Edgar Kaminsky, trying to take from summer to the full and have fun. Now the actress is resting on the azure coast of France with friends. She enjoys sharing network vivid photo and video highlights of your holiday, often accompanied by humorous comments.
Fame has published a few photos in the company of friends, which posed in a striking black suit with polka dots. An unusual outfit consists of a top with bare shoulders and long skirt with high front slit. Note that frames were made in Cannes and the surrounding area of the resort.
Later, the singer posted another photo, which has unveiled the designer of her dramatic bow. By the way, it Kaminska captured without makeup and with a somewhat sad expression.
“My pea”, — publication signed by the celebrity.
Members immediately noted that in this picture the Glory looks very real, and left tons of compliments on her outfit and natural beauty.
- How do you nicely
- Yak ti Garnier without the makeup. Charivna
- Charming
- Real
- Good peas ))
- This popular!!! YOU ARE SUPER!!!
- Very nice