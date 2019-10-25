Thank Kaminska was on a drip (photo)

Member of the group “Neangely” Glory Kaminska, who recently spoke about the new novel, was on a drip.

About this singer said in Instagram.

“I hate being sick, especially on the road.1:45 and I am coughing can’t keep it together. Today was an awesome concert, but of the last forces. My throat is not charging”, — she complained.

The singer was asked to write her review recipes that will help get on his feet. “If not for the drip and pour, I don’t know how I would on stage crawled”, she said.

Photos on a drip Thank added. And it’s not a blurry selfie and a quality picture. It can be seen that Kamina put a dropper not in the hospital, and the singer looks extremely haggard, but beautiful.

Recall that recently Kaminska separated from her husband.

