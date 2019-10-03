Thank you, that opened my eyes: Brezhnev made an official statement about her husband’s infidelity
Popular singer Vera Brezhnev did not remain silent about her husband’s infidelity Konstantin Meladze, who allegedly had an affair with a member of “VIA Gra” Eric Herceg.
Faith is sick of reading “sensational” details about his personal life and decided to dispel all the rumors. She wrote an angry post on Instagram.
“I read the news and once again admire the abilities of her husband. He manages to lead the office in charge of 5 projects to be a mentor on the Voice, write songs, produce videos, take care of your brother, sister, parents, nephews, to take part in everything that happens in my life, and according to the press — to pogulyat with Erica! Well, just Bravo, fellow newsmakers, thank you, opened my eyes!” — I wrote to Brezhnev.
In the comments some members support the Faith, others sympathize and suggest that the smoke without fire does not happen.
“Faith, you were at Erika, afraid that it might be true? Boomerang is an interesting thing”, asked one of podeschi.
“Would the reason for the boomerang can, and would be afraid”, — said Leonid Brezhnev.
We will remind, in mass media there was information that in early August, Vera Brezhneva left Meladze, learning about his alleged cheating with Erica Herceg. Director participating in the “VIA-gra” denied the rumors about the affair with Meladze, assuring that between the producer and the ward had the only working relationship.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter