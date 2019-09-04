“Thank you to the people of Ukraine”, “Maidan” in Hong Kong won a victory over the authorities
After nearly three months of protests, the “Maidan” in Hong Kong is still triumphed over by the authorities. The head of administration of Hong Kong Carrie Lam said that a controversial bill on extradition, triggering mass protests, fully withdrawn. This reports the South China Morning Post.
Lam in his speech stressed that now the main priority is ending the violence, restoring order and the rule of law.
Hong Kong residents took to the streets in response to the administration’s plans to allow extradition of suspects in crimes on the mainland that, as feared, will allow the Chinese government to deal with disagreeable individuals. Then the protest took a more General nature: the people demanded democratic freedoms.
At first the protests were peaceful. Then clashes broke out with police. The guards were used against people in the streets tear gas, rubber bullets, water cannons and beaten with batons. Dozens of people were injured.
In mid-August, protesters blocked the airport in Hong Kong, which has cancelled all flights.
Recently in Hong Kong staged a mass screening of the Ukrainian documentary film “Winter in the fire” about the events of the revolution of Dignity in Ukraine. The film was broadcast in 40 different venues in the city.
“Thank you to the people of Ukraine for what has come together for the sake of the revolution. That means we will have the courage to continue,” — said, according to the BBC, after watching people perceive the film is very emotional: many wept.
