Thanks to Israeli scientists on the moon are now living beings from Earth. VIDEO
Tiny invertebrates, which are considered the most tenacious creatures on Earth, were on Board the Israeli moonwalker “Bereshit”, which crashed during landing in April of this year. The head of the mission is convinced that they survived.
American entrepreneur-innovator Nova Spivak, head of biological project “the Mission of the Ark”, which, in collaboration with SpaceIL and “Aerospace industry of Israel,” conducted an experiment and sent animals to the moon, placing them aboard the Israeli apparatus, I’m pretty sure they survived the crash and are now on the surface of the satellite.
This is the only known creatures that can transfer the freeze to absolute zero and heat to 150 degrees Celsius, strong radiation, lack of oxygen and water, and can survive so many years and even decades. Tardigrades do not adapt to extreme conditions, and can enter cryptobiosis — a deep sleep. In this state, very similar to death, the vital activity is suspended, the rate of exchange of substances they have drops to 0.01% of normal.
When smaller than 1 millimeter “water bear” has a head and eight legs. In tough conditions the animal loses its head and limbs, but then they are able to regenerate.
Rolled in amber and Scotch
The tihohodka can be dried. In the dehydration in cells as water is replaced by protein that maintains cell viability. Then, to revive invertebrate (genetically similar to roundworms), just add a few drops of water.
In a state of cryptobiosis hundreds of animalcules, and were placed by scientists on Board of the spacecraft “Genesis”. Some of them have been filled inside an artificial amber, part — glued on kartonowy tape that can withstand large temperature changes.
“We are confident that the chances of survival of the animals [on the surface] is very high,” said Spivak.
His Fund is a spare collection of gene pool of living beings on our planet, sending bioblasts in different places in the Solar system to have a chance to revive them in the event of a sudden catastrophe on Earth.
On “Beresite” also flew to the moon a Bank of scientific data about human history and the structure of the human DNA is written to the disk volume, the same 30 million paper pages.
As “water bears” in 2007 successfully survived the experiment in space, they were the best — and only — candidates for participation in the project “Mission Ark”.
But it is unlikely tardigrades that had fallen to the lunar surface in case of accident “Bereshit”, ran to her master and craters of the moon. To come out of hibernation, they need the contact with water.
Is theoretically possible at any landing on the moon in the future to gather pieces of amber and the adhesive film with the animals to bring back to Earth and study the effects stay on the moon for a living organism.
After past experiments with EVAs tardigrades even brought healthy offspring.