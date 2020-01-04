Thanks to the impeachment: the headquarters of the trump gathered in the pre-election Fund of $46 million
At the headquarters of U.S. President Donald trump, who is re-elected for a second term, said that over the last three months of 2019, the year they managed to collect 46 000 000 dollars. Such high indicators of the headquarters of the Republican President is obliged to impeachment, writes “Voice of America”.
“The Democrats and media are going mad from the fake impeachment and campaign of the President is only getting bigger and stronger, showing the best quarter of fundraising,” — said in a statement the campaign Manager brad Parscale.
In the staff report that in General, for all the time they collected 103 million dollars.
The Democrats running for this election, reported more modest results. Bernie Sanders, Senator from Vermont, said that for the last three months have collected 34 with a half million dollars, the mayor Pete Buttigieg — 24.7 million and businessman Andrew young — 16.5 million dollars over the same period.
Until January 31, all registered candidates have to send the data to raise funds for the last quarter of last year to the Federal election Commission, but as a rule, candidates with good performance make them public before.
As previously wrote ForumDaily:
- Held in late July, a telephone conversation of President Vladimir Zelensky and the President of the United States Donald trump is interested in the congressmen in the investigation of the fact, not trying trump and his attorney Rudolph Giuliani to put pressure on Ukraine in order to help the election campaign trump in 2020.
- The Democrats have announced a formal request of impeachment of the President of the United States, the impetus for which was the conversation of the Ukrainian and American leaders.
- The U.S. state Department published a transcript of the conversation of President Vladimir Zelensky and U.S. President Donald trump.
- On 9 October the White house officially announced the refusal to cooperate with the investigation about the possibility of impeachment of the President of the United States Donald Trump held by the Democrats in the House of representatives. In the presidential administration believe these accusations “baseless” and “unconstitutional”.
- On October 31 the members of the house of representatives of the United States Congress approved a resolution under which the investigation regarding the possibility of making the impeachment of the President of the United States Donald Trump moves on to the public stage.
- On 13 November the House of representatives of the U.S. Congress began holding public hearings in the investigation of the question of impeachment against the President of Donald trump: 10 channels broadcast session, 13.8 million Americans watched the broadcast.
- At the second hearing focused on the testimony of Marie L. Yovanovitch, the former Ambassador of the USA in Ukraine. Jovanovic was dismissed from his post as head of the US diplomatic mission in Kiev in may. Democrats argued that Jovanovic was the victim of a campaign organized by Rudy Giuliani, a personal lawyer trump.
- On November 19 Committee on intelligence of the house of representatives were Jennifer Williams, Alexander Vindman, Kurt Volker and Tim Morrison.
- 3 report of impeachment against the President of Donald trump’s abuse of power published the intelligence Committee of the house of representatives of the Congress of the United States.
- On 7 December the report on impeachment was published by the Committee of judicial Affairs of the house of representatives responsible for the formulation of specific charges.
- 10 Dec Democrats have published two articles of impeachment — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
- Over the long history of the country no President of the United States were eliminated from the post by impeachment. Although a real threat of impeachment still forced a President to resign voluntarily. This case concerned a confrontation between electoral candidates in the United States. Another President who tried to subject to impeachment, bought Alaska from Russia. About American history of impeachment read our material.
- On 16 December, the Legal Committee of the house of representatives of the U.S. Congress released a report recommending that the U.S. House of representatives to impeach the US President Donald Trump and the Senate to remove him from office.
- On the eve of a vote in the House of representatives on the resolution on impeachment of the President of the United States, which was scheduled for 18 December, Donald trump has sent a sharp letter to the speaker of the house Nancy Pelosi.
- December 18, the House of representatives of the U.S. Congress impeach President Donald Trump’s accusations that he abused the position for his own political gain, and prevented attempts to investigate its actions
- Trump became the third President in U.S. history who got impeached.
- The Democrats refuse to pass in the Senate already approved the articles of charges against the head of the White house, and senators are unable to commence the removal of the President from the U.S. government.