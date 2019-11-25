Thanksgiving and Black Friday: what you can get for free in stores USA
Black Friday is more than just finding the lowest prices. Not everyone knows, but thanksgiving and Black Friday in us stores you can get many things absolutely free.
On Thanksgiving and Black Friday some stores offer special coupons that experienced buyers can turn into free products, and early buyers also get the first discounts on products in stores such as Macy’s, writes USA Today.
There are other benefits, such as free coffee and cookies, which will be distributed to Walmart, starting at 16:00 on Thursday, two hours before the store will start sales in honor of Black Friday.
What else is free in American stores?
Thanksgiving
Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s: the stores will be free workshops, photos with Santa and other activities for children related to the preparation for Christmas.
Belk: the first 200 shoppers on Thursday (starting at 16:00) will receive a secret gift card in the amount of from 5 to 500 dollars. The same distribution will be on Friday morning.
Cumberland Farms: get a free Cup of coffee, hot or cold, from 00:00 to 23:59 on thanksgiving Day at 600 stores.
CVS: the drugstore chain there are 7 free items after ExtraBucks Rewards and coupons in a three-day sale that starts on thanksgiving and runs until Saturday inclusive.
Suggestions include chewing gum, toothpaste, a box of branded acetaminophen and a free starter set for a genetic DNA test 23andMe. For starter kit you will pay the $29.99 and get the $29.99 in the form of ExtraBucks rewards. The loyalty card is CVS required for purchases, and each of them is limited to one per family.
Gordmans: 15:00 on Thursday the first 75 customers will receive a scratch card, 74 of them will receive a discount of $ 5, and one buyer at each point will receive a gift card for $ 100. Early buyers also can participate in lucky draw to get a chance to win a giant bear FAO Schwarz.
J. C. Penney: stores open at 14:00 on Thursday with the traditional secret raffle coupon and chance to win $500. Most early buyers will receive 10 dollars with the purchase of 10 dollars or more.
Kohl’s: if you buy several items at a discount and collect the Kohl’s Cash, maybe you can get free products. Earn $ 15 Kohl’s Cash for every $ 50 spent. Here’s one scenario: buy 4 small kitchen appliances for 18.99 dollars and use a discount coupon of 15%, the sum of $ 64,56 of the dollar to tax. Then get back $ 56 in the form of discounts ($14 each) and $ 15 Kohl’s Cash.
Macy’s: stores open at 17:00 on Thursday. Will be offered 13 items for sale “only in stores” and “free after rebate” including slow cooker Bella 1.5 quarts (1.4 liters), earrings, pearls, the plush characters of “sesame Street” (and other plush toys), as well as the pan Sedona.
Office Depot: free bonuses are offered only for participants Office Depot and OfficeMax — they can get free Duracell batteries and coffee capsule K-Cup after thanksgiving, and until Saturday 30 November until stocks are exhausted. There is a limit: everyone can get only 4 subjects. Stores are closed on thanksgiving Day itself.
Stage Stores: from 13:00 the first 75 people in the stores, such as Goody’s and Peebles, get a scratch card and a chance to win up to $ 250 as a gift. Most will receive coupons for 10 dollars, and everyone can participate in the draw to win a giant Teddy bear FAO Schwarz.
Walmart: at 16:00 will be handing out free coffee, hot cocoa and snacks.
What else: Old Navy sells comfortable socks for $1 on Thursday and Friday, and also offers a 50% discount on all goods in stores. Bed Bath & Beyond, which opens for the first time on Thanksgiving Day, brings a 25% discount from 17:00 to midnight on 28 November, and then until noon on Black Friday.
Black Friday
Belk: the first 100 customers at 6:00 on Friday will receive a scratch card denomination from 5 to 500 dollars.
BurgerIM: Impossible get free Burger with the purchase of any Big BurgerIM Friday all 212 points in the U.S. until then, until exhausted stocks. Promotion not valid for delivery orders and is limited to two burgers per transaction.
Fleet Farm: the first 500 buyers will receive a free plush toy when the store doors open at 6:00 on Friday.
Fred Meyer: first 100 people get a free gift card to the shops at 5:00. In addition, complimentary coffee, juice and donuts.
Gordmans: starting at 6:00 on Friday, the first 75 customers will receive a scratch card: 74 will receive a discount of $ 5, and one buyer at each point will receive a gift card of $ 100. Early buyers also can participate in lucky draw to get a chance to win a giant Teddy bear FAO Schwarz.
Half Price Books: stores open at 9:00 and the first 100 buyers get a free bag and a gift card for $ 5. One person in the shop gets a gift card for $ 100.
Lowe’s: stores open at 6:00, and the first 300 buyers will receive a coupon for $ 10 from the $ 50 to use on Friday in store, as well as the opportunity to win a gift card for $ 500.
Office Depot: participants will be able to get the Duracell and coffee capsule K-Cup free: the offer is valid until the end of the day Saturday.
Stage Stores: starting from 18:00, the first 50 people in stores, such as Goody’s and Peebles, will receive a free holiday bag and a scratch card and a chance to win a gift card up to $ 100. Most will receive coupons for 10 dollars, and everyone can participate in the draw to win a giant Teddy bear FAO Schwarz.
TooJay”s: children 12 and under will receive a free meal when you purchase meals for an adult. Valid from Black Friday through Monday, 2 December. You need to show the coupon available on www.toojays.com. With one dish per adult can take only one free children’s meal.
What else: spend $50 in Target store or online November 29, to receive a coupon for a 20% discount for purchases online or in shops from 3 to 14 December.