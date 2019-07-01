That can indicate the abundance of moles on the hands
Women who have many moles on the body, including the hands, need to be especially attentive to your body and do not forget to examined. These women can be upgraded with breast cancer, the study found.
The work of scientists from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences evidence: women who have a lot of moles, more than 15 pieces, likely to develop breast cancer more than women, the skin where the mole is smaller.
Experts explain the connection between moles and breast cancer suggests that this relationship may be due to estrogen. Its overproduction promotes tumor processes, as well as the growth of nevi (moles). According to the researchers, the abundance of moles on the body in women and is well-read by the marker that their body is exposed to an elevated estrogen level.
The conclusions of the American scientists is based on the analysis of daily large-scale project “Research of health of nurses”, which has collected data on 74 500 women observed over 24 years. It was found that among women with an abundance of moles on the body and specifically on the hands for the period of the study breast cancer is ill 11.4% of participants, and among women with less number of moles — of 8.48%.