That the Russian betrayal, for the American care: a cautionary tale of the clash of mentalities
That for an American concern, for the Russian — betrayal. The consequences of this care — crushing. Therefore, it would be funny if it were not so sad, the author writes channel Mashka Yank “Yandex.Zen”.
Hereinafter in the first person.
Our friends, immigrants from Novosibirsk, has recently been on some occasion away from their fellow Americans. Everything was fine, everyone had fun, everyone was drinking, in General, had a good time. Towards the end of the evening our friend and his wife came to the guest of honor, thanked all and said that it was time to go home.
American, with a slow roll out eyes, and said, “how you go home?! You and your wife was drinking!”
Our assured Americans that everything is OK, not much he drank, and it’s already weathered almost to quietly drive. And quietly left.
But soon behind them grabs the police car, lights flashing, horn — all like in the movies. He emerges from the car with a dumb question: “What happened, I broke nothing?!”…
It turned out to be his friend, American personally called the police and reported that driving such a vehicle the person is drunk and presumably moving on such a route.
How would you react if your friend did?! Yes, for the Russian people is a betrayal, at least.
But when our Russian friend asked the American why he did it, the response was just overwhelming: “Yes, I’m worried about you! It was important for me, to make sure you got home safe and sound! I care about you!”
That is, for Americans, it turns out to be of concern.
But if we look deeper into this situation and consider it from the point of view of differences of mentality of Americans and Russians, this action is quite natural. Most Americans would do the same.
