That will affect the real estate market-2020
In 2019 in the Ukraine there were many factors that had a negative impact on the sale of apartments in the primary market – including the impact the scandal “Ukrbud”. Comments about this site, “Today,” said the founder of the Investment Development Property (IDP) Igor Chernenko.
“Presidential elections, a stable hryvnia, and the situation in the “Ukrbud” – all generally have a negative impact on sales of apartments in the primary market. I think that in 2020 the development of the real estate market the impact of several factors,” — said the expert.
Thus, the Ministry of regional development has published on the official website the draft law “On peculiarities of the settlement of the completion of problematic objects of housing construction.” This law is expected to help resolve problems with long-term construction and to protect the population, which invests in unfinished objects.
“Given that today, almost 70% of the housing that is being built in a country that is built on personal savings, the introduction of this law will protect investments of Ukrainians and stabilizes the construction market in 2020. Let me remind you that only in 2018, 35 billion UAH, the Ukrainians have invested in housing construction,” — says Chernenko.
He added that the implementation of the declared “Kyivmiskbud” promises to finish the objects of the Builder “ukrbud” is also largely will depend on restoring the trust of the Ukrainian population of developers.
“Thirdly, with a decrease in the National Bank of Ukraine discount rate to 13.5% closer becoming the dream of many Ukrainians about the launch of the mortgage market at acceptable interest rates. Recall that the NBU in October 2019 reported that plans to reduce the discount rate to 8% and in January will be published with updated information, where the regulator will publish its plans in the next revision of the macroeconomic forecast”, — concluded the expert.