That will help to get better again after weight loss
Proper nutrition is not a short-term food restrictions, but a real philosophy of life, when you understand how foods affect the body and consciously choose for themselves the best that will lead to health. Nutritionist Natalia Samoilenko told on his page on Instagram, how not to gain weight again after you finally ditched it. By the way, earlier she shared the rules of a healthy diet for harmony and vitality.
The expert listed the 7 principles that will save your figure after you’ve already lost and will always stay in harmony.
1. Moderation.
Do not overeat and watch portion sizes, especially fruits and sweets. Piece of cake will not cause that much damage if you know when, in what quantities and what foods to combine.
2. Drink water.
Water affects the speed of metabolic processes, including the processes of weight loss. 30 ml per 1 kg of ideal body weight = much water you need to drink per day.
3. Remember the rule of the equator.
After 15:00 on the metabolism of carbohydrates in the body is slowed down, for this reason carbohydrates is better to shift in the first half of the day. After 15:00 try not to eat sweet and flour, cereal and pasta, starchy vegetables, and foods that increase the insulin, and milk and cheese cakes, red meat.
4. Remember the phenomenon of sumo.
If to the equator (15:00) we have more meals than after the weight will fall. If the opposite — to grow.
5. Do not skip lunch and Breakfast.
Breakfast and lunch is an important meal. Passing them, we slow down the metabolism and setting the body on the famine in the first half of the day. He will catch up in the evening and asked for dinner the junk food.
6. Be careful with sweet.
Your body 200-250 g fruit, 20-30 g dried fruit, or 20-30 g of dark chocolate in the morning would be sufficient. Remember that excessive consumption of desserts and fruit will contribute to weight gain.
7. Instead of a latte and a cappuccino black coffee.
The body treats coffee with milk as a separate meal. Very harmful for the figure of sweet syrups or cream. In the hit parade of “liquid calories” are also packaged juices, milk and fizzy drinks.