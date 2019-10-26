That will not work this weekend (PHOTOS)

GO Transit stated that this weekend the Lakeshore East Line will be closed to Metrolinx could finish a number of infrastructure renovation works.

The entire path will be completely closed for most of the trains on Saturday and Sunday.

Metrolinx argues that the main reason for the closure is to allow workers to repair the Danforth Bridge, which is located between Warden Avenue and Birchmount Road.

“The work will stretch almost 50 miles. Teams need time and space to complete your mission. It includes modernization, which will add two decades to the lifespan of a major bridge,” it was on the Metrolinx website.

GO buses will ply the route to transport people from downtown to the East.

Also this weekend will be closed certain sections of the TTC subway on Line 1.

Will not go trains between the stations St. Clair and Union at 8 p.m. Saturday – the modernisation of the system. Also, metro will not operate between Lawrence and Bloor-Yonge on Sunday. But there will be walking buses. And the Summerhill station will not work neither Saturday nor Sunday, but on other stations, which also will be undergoing some work, it will be possible to drive at a discounted value.