“That zvazheni schaslivi”: who left the project (photo)
On the fifth week of the project, “she zvazheni schaslivi-9” on the STB channel left participant of “House-2” Tangieva of Rome, which has not thrown off a single pound. After the contest, on the mountain height of 20 meters, in which participants could receive a bonus of minus 6 kg at the weigh-in, Rome was under the yellow line together with Lala orange from the team that threw only 1 kg.
Vote Rome voluntarily gave place to the competitor and left the camp. The project participants believe that Pendzhiev did so not out of kindness. The majority of participants were not ready to vote for her and so sent her home.
We will remind, the project of Rome Pendzhiev came with a weight of 122 kg. On the talk show “Svasa!” the audience will learn, continues to lose weight Rome home or she decided to stay with their weight.
Leading Anita Lutsenko and coaches Marina Borzhemsky and Irakli Makatsaria refused to work with the contestants next week, accusing “svajena” that they got lazy and stopped working on themselves.
project.
Also leading Anita Lutsenko said, what should be the diet for weight loss.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter