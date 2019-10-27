That’s a surprise! What is the gift presented to the groom Isabelle Gular in her birthday
An unexpected gift for an anniversary
Brazilian supermodel Isabel Gular October 23 to 35 years old. On this occasion, her fiancé, German football player, who plays now in France, Kevin Trapp, gave beloved a surprise — I rented the legendary Parisian club Crazy Horse only for his girlfriend. On stage with neon letters was written greetings to Isabel in her native language and dancers performed their numbers just for the birthday girl and her guests.
Recall, the Crazy Horse — famous club which has long been considered one of the main attractions of Paris. This is a dance show, where girls perform room half-naked. So I guess the surprise has taken a liking to not only the birthday girl but and friends Kevin, French players present at the occasion.
This evening Isabel looked like a real star in a gold mini dress by British brand 29 Lowndes and gold sandals. The couple posed for the photographer in front of the Eiffel tower and the club. These pictures of the model posted to your instagram, making the touching caption: “My love, Kevin, can’t describe how happy I am that you’re with me! You make me feel special every day. Thank you for making my birthday so unforgettable! Thanks to my friends for this unforgettable night. Love you.”