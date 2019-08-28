That’s how predatory animals can you compare women of different Zodiac signs
What words do not call a woman, they are both bitches and snakes and other mammals. But in fact, each Zodiac sign has its own distinct animal. For example, did you know that women Fish they are still cunning foxes, and the Goats are dogs.
You did not know about such facts, then I suggest you learn a little about yourself interesting, to compare themselves with a particular animal, to know how he behaves, and to perform their actions in certain situations. These facts about yourself and your second half will be of interest to many women and men. Read and will be very surprised.
Capricorn — dog
Dogs — not the friends and patrons of man. These striking predators from ancient times helped and supported us. Although they are now perceived by many as devotional a pet.
However, the dog remains with the helper and defender of man: it is the only animal willing to sacrifice their lives and health to help the owner. It’s like in her blood – debt to help, to sacrifice, to protect in all conditions.
Here the woman-Capricorn key word — debt. Many people think that she is very responsible and always does only what is necessary. And in fact, the most important thing in her life— love. She always takes care of those he loves. But if you want to know what it in anger, try to tease chain alabi, for example. If you survive, learn.
Aquarius — ferret
The ferret is a very cute animal, which can a second make incredible stir. The same lady is an Aquarius. Do not be surprised that on the background of complete peace she would explode like a pocket nuclear bomb. Because the main qualities of both the suddenness and impetuosity, do not attempt to predict or stop the attack of his lady. It will always be to hunt for its prey very quickly and almost always successful. Better pretend that nothing happened. In relationship with Aquarius this tactic is most useful. And safe for you.
Fish — red Fox
Fox red beauty, a symbol of cunning and guile. They’re outrageously beautiful, but dangerous no less. Want to tame a Fox? You have to try fairly. Similarly with Fish. They are very attractive, nice and know how to apply themselves, but they are also cunning, intelligent and even artful. Woman-Pisces — born actress. If it gets in your house, be prepared that from now on, the whole life will be subordinated exclusively to the desires of this cute and cunning predator. Accept or run.
Aries — raccoon
Is it predators? They’re so cute! Yes. In the pictures. In fact, raccoons are real fighters who are not afraid of anyone or anything. Just like women-Aries, which, of course, is also very nice. Until the hunt. Do you know why raccoons like to wash their food? Not because they like to eat organic food, but because the victim in the water quickly cease to flutter, if it is to drown.
It is a small warning. Remember that Aries woman doesn’t like it when someone flutters without a special occasion. In General, raccoons and Rams — worthy creation. Of course, if you like it when someone is satisfied with the house coup and climbs on top of you, because it’s easier to steal cookies.
Taurus bear
The image of the bear is the most contradictory of the Association: it is a formidable predator, the master of the forest, and fun giant fan of honey. What is he really? Look at the female body, and you’ll understand. Like a true bear, she prefers to spend time alone with him. However, she likes to do something enjoyable. For example, catch fish or gather berries. Strangers she doesn’t like and may tear if someone will get a hot hand. On the other hand, she will fiercely protect their young and family. In between searching for something tasty. In General, if you are attacked by a bear-Taurus – better just to pretend to be dead.
Gemini — sand cat
It is similar to a domestic cat, on a portrait which did a good job illustrators. It is a predatory animal is adorable, she even looks like a grown-up kitten. While this sand cat in person have seen only the desperate travelers and researchers of wildlife, as she lives in the most arid and desolate places, and avoiding meetings with people. Women Gemini also love to go into their inner world, which may seem lifeless desert. And in fact, their inner world is a real densely populated metropolis. Although to survive it can only do female Gemini, so that to outsiders it is better not to go there.
Cancer — the lioness
Women-Cancers, like lionesses need a male lion. Such that could be seen from afar. Having gained her attention, he himself more especially does not strain – the young lady with cancer, as do the lionesses, she would be taken care of. She goes on the hunt, and children will be looked after, and the house will put things in order. Man, for their protection and support. But it will behave only as long as he will stay a real man-lion. As soon as he stumbles, the pride of loyal girlfriends and female relatives with his lioness at the head, will tear the villain to pieces, and not a trace will remain.
Lion house cat
Beautiful, soft and independent predator. Today cats have so many fans that it’s like a cult of some goddess. A female Lioness is a goddess, she is used to she was worshipped. And she’s also a predator like a cat as they are both able to slowly and painfully kill the victim. But it is only in extreme cases. If it is time to provide food premium and submit it to the most expensive and elegant bowl, the Lioness and strain once again will not be enjoying due honors.
Virgo — wolf
The wolf feeding the mind, not the legs, as in the famous saying. No wonder it is one of the most cunning and cautious predators. While a wolf pack is usually dominated by all the same wolf. It is responsible for everyone’s well-being. Almost like a female virgin. Around her is often going to a “flock” of people who believe that they can always count on her wise counsel in difficult times. But let it close only the most trusted people, those who are with her “one blood”. On the other, she will never attack without reason, preferring to evade conflict.
Libra — Panda
Suddenly! Many people forget, but it’s a pretty great creation is also a predator, like other bears. Note that this is the only bear in the world, who chose vegetarianism. Of course, sometimes they can eat the eggs of some small animals, birds or some insects, but most of all they like to quietly chew on the bamboo. About the woman-Scales – they never attack unless absolutely necessary. And even, if necessary, 10 times will think, whether to get involved. It is not surprising that the peace-loving women-Weights like almost everything.
Scorpio — tiger
The tiger is a dangerous and enigmatic representative of the cat family. Tigers very often attack people, and the reasons for this are still not understood. About the same mysterious is the behavior of female Scorpions when during regular forays to hunt they get someone’s heart. Of course, they can ask about it, but the answer will only add new issues. Because they believe that there is nothing special. Until you come across some unusual heart.
Sagittarius — orca
This beautiful mammal is “the killer whale”. His actions are always accurate, and the plan of hunting the brilliant and perfect. They are very smart, as the real strategy and tactics. But the secret of these animals is a relationship with a man, whom they never attack. Attack they can only be the case if they are caught and put in jail, i.e. in the Dolphinarium. Then she can get revenge. In the wild orcas also happy to communicate with people. In the entire history of mankind there was not a single case of attacks by orcas on humans in a free habitat. There is no doubt that orcas noble, as women Archers. They also never attack the weaker.