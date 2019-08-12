That’s what it is, a dog’s happiness

| August 12, 2019 | News | No Comments
Loading...

Вот, какое оно, собачье счастье

Unfortunately, all is not tame, and some do not feel responsible even for those whom have tamed. So poor animals end up on the street, unwanted and unloved.

Вот, какое оно, собачье счастье

Recently, the shelter took a pit bull by the name of Aymi. The dog was so happy that spun incessantly, even sensible photos did not come out.

Fortunately, now the animal is not in danger. Aymi will no longer participate in clandestine fights, and its sides not decorated with a scattering of new scars. Now waiting for her life with loving owners. And caring hosts.

Lovely dog!

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.