That’s what it is, a dog’s happiness
August 12, 2019
Unfortunately, all is not tame, and some do not feel responsible even for those whom have tamed. So poor animals end up on the street, unwanted and unloved.
Recently, the shelter took a pit bull by the name of Aymi. The dog was so happy that spun incessantly, even sensible photos did not come out.
Fortunately, now the animal is not in danger. Aymi will no longer participate in clandestine fights, and its sides not decorated with a scattering of new scars. Now waiting for her life with loving owners. And caring hosts.
Lovely dog!
