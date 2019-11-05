That’s what whispered in the ear of God for each sign of the Zodiac
One legend says that one day at dawn God collected 12 children and each whispered to his purpose. This is the main secret of life each Zodiac sign…
YOU, Aries
I grant you duty always and everywhere to be a leader, to lead the people behind him and ignite in the hearts of men the fire. Go to your dream, fulfil desires and inspire people. You’re stubborn, many will scold you for that quality, but you never forget that without the stubbornness not to achieve the desired!
YOU, Taurus
I give you the opportunity to easily increase your benefits. But this only happens under one condition: if in your heart there will be love. Try not to confuse love and material. Remember, love should always come first, and then you will succeed.
YOU, Gemini
I give you a special gift: you help people to understand each other. But for this you need to pass one test: to find harmony with oneself and the world. If you will succeed, then the universe will get even one first-class psychologist, a politician or a diplomat.
YOU Cancer
I give you the wisdom, sensibility and sensitivity in one package. You of all people know how to help people with advice. Please don’t turn into a hermit. You are so right people!
YOU, Leo
Like Aries, I give you the ability to lead people. You always help people wise advice, even if they criticize you for your selfishness. If not for your ego (and without the disadvantages of people can’t exist), you would not be able to achieve prosperity. In addition, I give you a broad mind, that you would help anyone who needs it.
YOU, virgin
I charge you to follow your interests. Be true to yourself, be meticulous to detail and spread around the knowledge. If you follow the life around you will be dominated by the aura of tranquility and tranquility that you can share with others.
YOU, Libra
I grant you the ability to see beauty in everyday things. Admire all that I see. Vospevaya all beautiful. The method can be one that you like: singing, drawing, writing, etc. From birth you have many talents!
YOU, Scorpio
I give you not the most pleasant gift. But please don’t be angry at me. From an early age you will be able to see the souls of others. It will bring you a lot of grief, but I will have to accept the fact that the person is strongly to the animal. If you accept everything as it is, you can get anything you want.
YOU, Sagittarius
I will give you the opportunity to bring joy to people and to light a fire. Whoever was found in your way, he immediately knows that something beautiful and amazing. Around you people can get to know themselves.
YOU, Capricorn
I grant you diligence. In life you can achieve great things if you work hard. Next you people will be filled with the irrepressible energy that will help them to achieve a variety of heights.
YOU, Aquarius
I give you the right to be happy and free in any moment of life. Through you I can remind people about yourself. Don’t forget to delight yourself, to be able to fill the others.
YOU, Fish
The youngest child I give heavy burden. You’ll be very sensitive to the world and you will see all the bad and good. You’re going to pass through itself, but don’t worry. In the most difficult moments, I always come to the rescue.
As you can see, God gave everyone certain skills, which are based on love of neighbor. To some he gave and difficulties, but I forgot to mention that in the most difficult moments, He will always be there…