That’s why nobody wants to meet with you according to your zodiac sign
Aries
No one wants to date you because you’re a very spontaneous person, it scares them. They never know what to expect from you and it is amazing when they first meet you, but when they try to create with you serious relationship, they want you to be consistent and reliable.
Taurus
No one wants to meet with you, because your life is dominated by material components. You like everything to look nice. You want your apartment was nice furniture that costs more than your salary. You’ll enjoy the luxury and convenience, and it makes people think you are too materialistic even, in a sense, in order to meet you.
Gemini
No one wants to date you because you’re too volatile. First you are happy, then sad, excited, then boring, then shy, and then they just leave! You can’t decide on a lot and you don’t even know what kind of man will be tomorrow. Your UPS and downs scare people who want to have fun with you.
Cancer
No one wants to meet you because you are secretive, private person. Meeting new people scares you. You are a very kind and compassionate.
Leo
No one wants to meet with you, because you always want to be the center of attention. Your potential partner doesn’t want to live under your shadow. They don’t want to be your accessory. They want to be your partner. And when you are always focused on yourself, your partner will feel like he’s been pushed into the background. They also want to feel special from time to time.
Virgin
No one wants to date you because you think too much. You think too much about messages, conversations, you even think too much about the food order for dinner. You are careful and clever man, but sometimes being on a lie.You don’t have to think much, just be yourself!
Libra
No one wants to meet with you because almost everyone wants to meet you. When you are single, you meet the first person who offers and he subsequently makes you special.You just don’t like to be one. And people usually think they have no chance to build a relationship with you.
Scorpio
No one wants to date you because you have trust issues. You place too much stress on the jealousy. You never caused anyone any harm, but you are afraid that your partner will inevitably hurt you, and hurt, and that’s why you don’t trust them. People don’t want to prove to you his loyalty, reliability and devotion. They just want you to believe them.
Sagittarius
No one wants to meet you because you are a stranger. You have too a free spirit, you go where the wind leads you. Not everyone likes the unpredictability in the relationship. People want there was someone there, always. Your uncertainty and volatility don’t like people.
Capricorn
No one wants to meet with you because your standards are so high that almost unreal. Most likely, you will not find a man in whom are all the qualities that are in your long list. Nobody is going to meet with you because you think you can meet the perfect guy.
Aquarius
No one wants to meet with you because they perceive your an introvert personality just as a sign of disinterest. You can be shy and quiet, and it’s not that you don’t like someone, but just because you are such a person. Do you like to spend most of his time alone, but that doesn’t mean that you always want to be one, it just means that you want someone to understand you!
Fish
You are the person that people perceive with caution when it comes to Dating, because you are so romantic, that it scares them. You are artistic and dreamy. Your romantic side makes people think that relations with you will not last long, because nobody can support this kind of divine behavior more than two months.