The 10 best colleges with free tuition
The prospect of attending College can be both an exciting and daunting prospect, especially given the cost of training. Publishing The Best Colleges has identified the top ten colleges where you can obtain academic degree or qualify for financial assistance for the full repayment of the cost of education.
According to the College Board, the cost of education often exceeds 38 000 USD over a four-year education in schools of the state. The average cost of tuition for students from other States more than two times higher. This may make higher education completely inaccessible for many students. Although available online-colleges — for a start it is a good option, sometimes it’s not enough to make College affordable.
However, some colleges and universities offer free training to suitable candidates. As a rule, colleges are to meet students with low income who can confirm your status in a specific region or state. Admission is highly competitive and many institutions require that students adhere to a complex schedule of studies, while earning his degree. Many schools also require that students fulfill strict obligations after graduation. Below are the top 10 schools that offer free College tuition in 2019:
1. College of the Ozarks
The College provides students with free education in exchange for weekly work on campus. Applicants must demonstrate financial need and confirm your place of residence. Preference is given to candidates who live in the Ozarks in Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Oklahoma and Kansas. After enrolment students have during the school year to work 15 hours per week and two 40 hour weeks when school is not in session to obtain their bachelor’s degree. The College does not participate in Federal aid programs to eliminate student debt. However, students can apply for the Pell grant, if the FAFSA considers it is entitled to offset the cost of tuition.
2.Berea College
Significant resources of the College allow us to offer each student a scholarship in the amount of nearly 100 000 US dollars within four years and a laptop that each student can keep after graduation. College was the first interracial College experience in the South. He is among the seven remaining colleges in the US, where working students. Each student participates in the College work, taking up 10-15 hours a week at one of over 100 available jobs in and out of the campus. It also allows students to earn additional funds to cover the costs of accommodation, meals and other expenses incurred during the school year.
3. Cooper Union
Founded in 1859 by Peter Cooper, the Cooper Union for the advancement of science and art offers a scholarship for a full education to every student since its Foundation, helping students effectively get a free bachelor’s or graduate degree. However, as of the 2014-2015 academic year to every accepted student is awarded a scholarship for half tuition in the amount of approximately $ 20,000 for each year of study. Merit scholarship may be awarded to students with exceptional artistic abilities.
Federal financial assistance based on the needs and institutional scholarships and grants are available to eligible students to help cover the rest of tuition and living expenses and meals other training costs.
4.Alice Lloyd College
Alice Lloyd College offers free tuition to students from 108 districts of the Central Appalachian region, including residents of Kentucky, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and Tennessee. All students must participate in the program, student work from the College, as a condition of receiving financial support. Requires a minimum of 10-20 working hours per week (or 160 hours per semester), whether on campus or in the local community.
5. Curtis Institute of Music
For students who are gifted with musical performing arts, an institution in Philadelphia since 1928, offers scholarships, based on merit, all students, regardless of financial needs, making it actually one of the free colleges in the country. In accordance with its mission to recruit students solely on the basis of artistic merits, the Institute did not establish a minimum or maximum age to audition. After admission all students are automatically assigned a full scholarship, although they must demonstrate a financial need for additional assistance to cover living expenses grants, loans or employment opportunities.
6. Barclay College
The main Christian institution of Kansas is one of the free colleges in the country. Barclay offers scholarships for a full education to all students living on campus, including foreign students studying in the United States.
Students living off campus are eligible for the scholarship for tuition, covering about one third of the total cost of education. Additional scholarships are also available for all students looking for financial assistance to cover expenses other than tuition.
7. Webb Institute
The school is the oldest school offering exclusively naval programs in the United States. After College students get a scholarship and are responsible only for incidental expenses such as room and Board, books, additional training. A one-time fee for a laptop will be required in the first year and can be paid in two instalments. Those who seek Federal aid to cover these additional costs, must complete the FAFSA to determine eligibility for the Pell grant, the new York state TAP or the Federal direct loan program.
Institutional and Federal scholarships can help students really get a free bachelor’s degree. Graduates also enjoyed success in the labour market with 100% employment.
8. U. S. Merchant Marine Academy
This is one of the five military academies in the United States, which prepares students for a career in the marine industry and in the armed forces. The naval Academy is unique among military schools in the United States due to its flexible possibilities for postgraduate education. While other academies require that graduates were enrolled in branch of the U.S. armed forces, graduates of the Merchant Marine Academy can carry out their duties through private employment in the Maritime or transportation industry, if they so wish. Being one of the few colleges where there are no tuition fees, the school does not charge students a fee for classes, but students are responsible for other costs, such as a laptop and additional activities. However, they can apply for financial assistance to help cover the cost of tuition.
9. U. S. Air Force Academy
Special military Academy focused on preparing its students for service in the air force, maintains a very competitive entry requirements. Candidates for admission must be nominated by a member of Congress or the Vice President of the United States. Upon admission students receive a scholarship worth more than $ 400,000, which covers the cost of tuition, accommodation and meals for all four years of study. For further free College tuition it is expected that the students will fulfill the obligation for several years to give active duty and in the reserves after graduation.
10. CUNY Macaulay Honors College
Having the status of a resident of the state of new York, applicants receive a full scholarship that covers all expenses for training. In addition to this free training to College students at CUNY may apply for benefits, including the Macaulay Opportunities Fund which offers a grant of up to $ 7,500 for additional learning experiences such as study abroad, internship, or professional development. In addition, during training the freshmen receive a free laptop.