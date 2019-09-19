The 10 best States to live in United States: popular destinations among immigrants
New York
Features
The most populous state of America. Major economic, tourist and industrial region. Here the highest taxation in the country. The state ranks second in the number of immigrants. Many ethnic neighborhoods: Chinese, Russian, Japanese, Polish, Italian, Indian. The most renowned Russian area of Brighton beach.
Housing
New York and other cities of the state are the best for real estate investing. Average price of property in 2019 500 000 $. One bedroom apartment on average will cost from $2000.
Work
In the state there is a great opportunity to find a job and be in demand. Many immigrants get work visas. New York- a city of opportunities, movement, and energy.
North Carolina
Features
The state with the best preschool education. North Carolina is in the top ten economically developed States of the USA. Charlotte is the second largest banking center in the United States. This low level of unemployment. It is an intellectual center for narrow specialists.
Housing
Large business centre with low cost utilities. Living here is inexpensive, the private house can be bought for about $ 200,000. There are Russian regions, groups, schools.
Work
For choosing the financial sector, agriculture, tourism and industry. There is a demand for organic farm products from North Carolina. There is a lot of film companies, a large-scale film festivals, which attracts thousands of tourists. It was in North Carolina was filmed the famous TV series “homeland” and the blockbuster “Iron man 3” and “the Hunger games”.
Texas
Features
Technology center with low unemployment. In one of the cities no income tax. Good and comfortable climate to live in. A popular destination for immigration. An area with a high standard of living. It is home to more than 70 000 Russian speakers, the majority live in Austin.
Housing
The average citizen can buy a home. Properties in this region are most accessible. The cost of housing varies — the cost to buy a house in the suburbs of big cities, you can $100,000.
Work
Texas ranks fourth in the country in the number of employers remotely. Here are located offices of many IT companies: eBay, Apple, PayPal, IBM and Dell. Come to work professionals, the oil field, because here the major oil companies of America.
Massachusetts
Features
In Massachusetts originated popular American holiday thanksgiving. Unofficially it is called the state of the bays. Boston — one of the oldest and richest cities in the United States. Here more than 70 universities and colleges, including the famous Harvard University. In Brooklyn go lovers of vintage cars, here is the oldest Museum in the United States. Of the advantages of information technology, healthcare and higher education. For 2018-2019 Massachusetts as the best state to live in.
Housing
The state ranked third for quality of life and fourth for security. Here affordable and accessible housing.
Work
Annual income per person in the state more than 50 000 $. Mainly represented financial institutions, high-tech industry. In Framingham, a plant for the Assembly of cars of General Motors.
Mn
Features
It is an industrial state that hosts the headquarters of leading corporations Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing. Minnesota is the largest iron ore district in the country. The region is famous for lakes and lots of nature reserves. Tourism is one of the important areas in the state. Shoppers interesting Mall of America is one of the largest malls in the world. It is located near the state capital, in the suburb of Bloomington.
Housing
The greatest demand among Russians enjoyed residential real estate in Minnesota, is located in the condominiums. Apartment in condo quickly sold out, to rent out and earn extra income. Housing can cost from $ 800 a month.
Work
In the state of one of the strongest labour markets, low unemployment. Well developed biotech companies and medicine. Company in the state — leaders in the production and use of alternative, environmentally friendly sources of energy.
Michigan
Features
State of the Great lakes and the world’s automotive capital. One of the largest financial centers in the United States. Here are located offices of many banks, insurance companies, investment funds and other similar organizations.
Housing
Housing affordability — the big advantage of living in Michigan. Here you can earn good money and rent an apartment or get a house. Low interest rates on real estate.
Work
The main focus in the economy and for work in Michigan is the automotive industry. Located in the Detroit headquarters of American car manufacturers: General Motors, Ford Motor Company and Chrysler. Also, the state is the large number of ports.
North Dakota
Features
One of the most multinational States, where they live, ethnic Germans, Norwegians, French, Irish, Swedes, Russians, British, Indians. North Dakota is a large number of theatres, museums, fine arts and music centres
Housing
Low state taxes and the opportunity to buy affordable housing.
Work
The average income per person 47 000 $. The focus of work — agricultural products. In the state engaged in the cultivation of flax, wheat, sunflower, rye. In North Dakota there are two major air force base, USA. Here is the head office of the famous company Bobcat Company, engaged in manufacturing agricultural and construction equipment. In recent years, North Dakota open division of a major IT company such as Microsoft.
Alaska
Features
The most Northern and largest territory of the state of the USA, the tourist center of America. The staff go for adventure, extreme sports, contact with nature. Benefits for immigrant high standard of living, great social support, decent pay. Allocate quality education and health care.
Housing
Alaska is one of the most favorable tax States. It is the only state where there is neither sales tax nor income tax. There is an opportunity to purchase housing.
Work
The most advantageous employment of the company oil industry and the fishing industry. The average wage here to $ 15 per hour.
CA
Features
The state’s endless beaches, Hollywood, Silicon valley, and the rich in America. The capital of California is Sacramento, although the most popular cities — San Francisco and Los Angeles. Here is the best shopping in glamorous Beverly hills. Are the most prestigious brands, and many stores periodically closed to service only one client. California has a well developed tourism sector, many opportunities for family recreation and entertainment and a favorable climate. In Los Angeles more than 150 000 Russian-speaking.
Housing
Housing prices in California are high — from 550 000 $. But you can find a cheap rented apartment. Feature state — ability of housing provision from the employer. The average price of renting a home in California — 2500 $ per month.
Raspisat of oposoft
The staff are going to do business, as well as specialists in the field of IT, technology, Economics, and physics. The average income per person of $80 000.
Washington
Features
The capital of Washington — Olympia largest city — Seattle, Spokane, Tacoma. The unofficial name of the Washington “evergreen state” because there is a lot of greenery and trees. The birthplace of the musical style of grunge and a special culture of coffee consumption. A network of American coffee was founded in Seattle.
Housing
The lack of income tax and tax deductible — a big plus of life in Washington. But here high real estate prices. The average house price from 379 000 $.
Work
One of the most promising areas for a work visa in the United States. Here are concentrated the headquarters of the famous American companies — Microsoft, Amazon, Google offices and Boeing.