The 15 most expensive States to live in United States
Want to get the most from your income? If you live in one of the most expensive States, it is possible for this purpose you should think about moving. Here are the 15 States where to save will not be easy.
15. Nevada
Moving to Nevada can be expensive even before you visit the first casino. Despite the lack of income tax, the state ranked 15th in the list of most expensive to live in the U.S. according to the CNBC, says Reader’s Digest. This is due to the fact that the hot state is also ranked 5th in the ranking of States with the highest housing prices. .
14. New Hampshire
The state has slightly improved its position on the cost of living for the year, down two positions in the ranking of CNBC. Despite this, his 5% income tax helps to keep new Hampshire in the ranks of expensive places to stay.
13. Washington
Blame Seattle and its giant companies (e.g., Amazon, Microsoft and Starbucks) to increase the cost of living in Washington. Currently it is the fourth most expensive state in the U.S. for cost of living.
12. Man
This state of New England collects from its residents a pretty decent accommodation fees — income tax rate of the state is of 7.15%, which contributes to its steadfast position among the worst States for tax. Health care costs are much higher than the average for the United States, according to the Center for economic research and information Missouri (MERIC).
11. Vermont
According to CNBC, Vermont ranks among the top States in the country for quality of life — number two in the country. But this happiness have to pay is 8.75 per cent rate of income tax of the state and high tax on gasoline — almost 31 cents per gallon.
10. Rhode Island
Like its northeastern neighbors, Rhode island has a high cost of living due to the tax on gasoline at 34 cents per gallon and the housing market with the average price of a house in 282 600 dollars, according to Zillow.
9. New Jersey
The garden state is one of the most expensive for travelers thanks to its proximity to new York and Philadelphia — the average cost of a home is 327 $ 700. Here is also enormously high rate of income tax from physical persons at a rate of 10.75% and the gas tax is 41 cents.
8. Connecticut
According to MERIC, like its neighbors of New England, Connecticut has a high cost of living, including housing costs and food. With taxes are easier, real estate taxes of 2%, the maximum tax rate close to 7%, according to Kiplinger.
7. Alaska
Breathtaking scenery and nature may attract you, but life in the North is expensive — the cost of all basic goods, including food, utilities, housing and health care, well above average, according to MERIC. But there is no income state tax and sales tax.
6. Oregon
Oregon joins its neighbors to the West coast in the list of most expensive States due to the high housing prices — the average home value is about $350 000, according to Zillow. But now in Oregon all is well with the economy, so darling stay a little easier are given to its residents.
5. Maryland
This bustling state is a suburb of the US capital, and there are some major cities the growth of housing costs across the state. According to MERIC, the cost of living in Maryland is significantly higher than the average for all standard living costs — except for health.
4. Massachusetts
Massachusetts has the right to boast the smart residents through high-quality education system and some of the best educational institutions of the country. But the cost of living here is much higher than the average for all indicators, from housing to health care. Income tax in the state amounts to 5,05%, and the tax on gasoline — almost 27 cents. Visiting staff can also be rather expensive — Boston is the most expensive U.S. city for hotel reservations.
3. New York
Real estate in the new York area definitely helps to raise the average cost of housing for the entire state — the average home value is 301 000 dollars. The new Yorkers also spend more money than the average American, for other expenses, including food and transport.
2. CA
Accommodation on the West coast is expensive, and the costs of housing and transportation far exceed the average for the country. There is also a high income tax and the tax on gasoline. And Golden state is home to some of the most expensive cities in the United States.
1. Hawaii
Life in Paradise will cost you dearly. Due to the high cost of housing delivery and almost everything else Hawaii is consistently considered one of the most expensive places to live on earth, consider the 11 percent income tax and a nearly 47-cent tax on gasoline.