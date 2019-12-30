The 15 most popular occupations 2020: forecast LinkedIn
Social network for finding business contacts LinkedIn has compiled a ranking of the 15 professions that are most in-demand in 2020. Most of the list took the specialty associated with information technology and development, says Inc.Russia.
1. Specialist in artificial intelligence
- Description of profession: specialist in the development and/or implementation of artificial intelligence technologies.
- Required skills: machine learning, TensorFlow, Python, natural language processing.
2. A robotics engineer
- Description of profession: a specialist in the development of robots and their maintenance.
- Skills required: design and build robots, UiPath, Blue Prism automate.
3. Specialist in data Analytics (Data Scientist)
- Description of profession: specialist in the processing, analysis and storage of large data sets.
- Skills required: statistical analysis, mathematical modeling, working with large data sets.
4. Full-stack developer
- Description of profession: specialist, able to create from scratch a web application and a user, and a server.
- Skills required: React.js, Node.js, JavaScript, AngularJS, cascading style sheets.
5. The operational reliability engineer (Site Reliability Engineer)
- Description of profession: software engineers, responsible for the secure and reliable operation of applications in the near future and in the long run.
- Required skills: selection and implementation of new technologies, optimization at various levels of the technology stack, the creation of a special documentation.
6. Specialist ensure customer success (Customer Success Specialists)
- Description of profession: a specialist who is responsible for ensuring that the client was pleased with the service and can understand its capabilities.
- Skills required: marketing and advertising, financial services, information technology.
7. Development specialist sales
- Description of profession: specialist, able to tell customers about the advantages of the product and sell the product.
- Skills required: experience in sales, leadership, cold calling, empathy.
8. Date-engineer
- Description of profession: a specialist who is responsible for the extraction, transformation, loading data and their processing.
- Required skills: Apache Spark, Hadoop, Python, Extract / Transform / Load (ETL), Amazon Web Services.
9. A psychiatrist, a specialist in behavioral psychotherapy
- Description of the profession: psychotherapist, providing professional assistance and giving advice.
- Skills required: applied behavior analysis, understanding of autism spectrum disorders, special education.
10. Cyber safety specialist
- Description of profession: Specialist, which identifies information security threats and risks of data loss, and eliminates it and provides the safety and confidentiality of data.
- Required skills: vulnerability assessment, security of user data.
11. Back-end developer
- Description of profession: specialist in software and administrative part of web applications, internal content systems, databases, architecture and software logic.
- Skills required: Node.js, JavaScript, Amazon Web Services, Git, MongoDB.
12. Director of income (CRO)
- Description of profession: a specialist who is responsible for the direction providing the income: the marketing and sales.
- Skills required: Finance, advertising and marketing, information technology.
13. Specialist in cloud technology
- Description of profession: specialist in the development and implementation of cloud technologies.
- Skills required: Amazon Web Services, cloud computing, Docker, Ansible, Jenkins.
14. JavaScript developer
- Description of profession: a programmer using a programming language Java Script as main.
- Skills required: React.js, Node.js, AngularJS, JavaScript.
15. The product owner (Product Owner)
- Description of profession: specialist, fully responsible for the development of the product.
- Necessary skills: product management, software development.