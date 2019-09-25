The 150-pound model Tess Holliday shocked photos in underwear
September 25, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
American plus-size model Tess Holliday, the weight of which reaches 150 kg, has shared a series of candid photos.
The photos appeared on Instagram, the 34-year-old fashion models.
The photo of Tess appeared in lingerie pink hues with sparkling jewels. Holliday hair was gathered back and is decorated with subtle studs. In the model’s face was heavy, bright makeup.
Photos made before the London Queer Fashion Show.
Netizens have blasted the publication of the review.
“You’re beautiful”, “I want to be as confident as you,” “you were always my inspiration,” “keep shining brightly”, “sexy mom.”