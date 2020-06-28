The 16 States where adultery can go to jail
In some States, cheating spouse illegal. In most cases the act of adultery is defined as intimate contact between a married person and someone who is not his/her spouse. But the punishment for such an act vary according to place of residence. The publication Woman’s Day has compiled a list of 16 States where you can be fined and even put the traitor in jail.
1. AZ
To enter into an intimate relationship with someone besides your spouse is a class 3 misdemeanor, the maximum penalty for which is 30 days in jail. Will punish not only a traitor, but also someone he was “guilty”.
2. FL
Who ever looks into the eyes of each other in the state where swimsuit is a dress code? However, the hands have to keep to yourself: for adultery in Florida you can face up to two months in prison and a fine of up to $ 500.
3. Kansas
Sexual contact with anyone other than your spouse, here is a class misdemeanor, punishable by imprisonment for a period of one month and a fine of up to $ 500. Remember, a Kansas couple: there’s no better place than the home.
4. Il
Frank Sinatra probably wouldn’t consider Chicago “the city” if I’d known about this state law. Consequences of adultery in Illinois — up to a year in jail for both participants.
5. Massachusetts
Camping left in this state is a very bad idea. It is a criminal offence with a fine of up to $ 500 and imprisonment for up to three years.
6. Oklahoma
This will stop anyone: the traitors here can not only pay a fine up to $ 500, but to be in prison for up to five years!
7. Idaho
The punishment for fraud in Idaho — not a trifle. Adultery here is a felony with a fine up to $ 1,000 and imprisonment for up to three years.
8. Michigan
Treason in this state is a felony and a misdemeanor class H, shall be punished by imprisonment or “other intermediate measure of exposure,” according to the Guide to sentencing in Michigan. With such uncertain consequences do not succumb to temptation.
9. Wisconsin
Traitors it is better to be rich. Those who are caught will have to pay a whopping $ 10,000. And a possible 3 years in jail seem a trifle.
10. Mn
The law on adultery in Minnesota as cold as the state. If you’re caught cheating, be prepared to a fine of up to $ 3,000 and even imprisonment for a period of one year.
11. Utah
It is difficult to say how free they feel polygamists in this state, about which the press wrote, but according to the law adultery here can lead to imprisonment for up to 6 months with fines of up to $ 1,000.
12. New York
To sleep with someone besides your husband or wife, in the city that never sleeps, or anywhere else in the state of new York, may result in imprisonment for up to 3 months.
13. Mississippi
The state law says that the traitors “should be fined in any sum not exceeding 500 dollars each and imprisoned in the County jail not more than six months.”
14. GA
Be loyal to the partner to avoid a fine of up to $ 1,000 or imprisonment for a period of one year.
15. South Carolina
Cheating here can send you to prison for a term of six months to a year and lead to a fine from 500 to 1000 dollars.
16. North Carolina
This state is not so cruel traitors are in jail not more than 30 days.
Bonus from Maryland:
In this state you can go to the movies on a date or spouse to change for the same money. The penalty for infidelity is only $ 10.
