The 2020 Olympics in Tokyo may pass without an audience
Between the representatives of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the world health organization and the heads of various sports federations held a meeting which considered in particular the issue of holding Olympic games 2020 in Tokyo without spectators because of the coronavirus, reports the Daily Mail.
It was considered a variant in which Games will be displayed only in TV mode. This will help to satisfy a multimillion-dollar television contracts.
The solution is an alternative to the cancellation or postponement of world sports Forum. Japan, who invested in the preparation of the order of 12 billion dollars, intends to keep Olympics at home.
Earlier, the President of the IOC Thomas Bach said that the preparation for the Olympic games in Tokyo should go on schedule, despite the situation with coronavirus. According to him, the IOC, in close cooperation with the government of Japan and the organizing Committee of the Games is working to ensure the safety of athletes and spectators.