The 2020 Olympics was decided to be held on 23 July – 8 Aug 2021

The Tokyo Olympics was decided to be held on 23 July – 8 Aug 2021.
This was announced by the head of the organizing Committee of the Olympic games in 2020 Yoichiro Mori after a telephone conversation with President of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach, says CNN.
Recall that on the transfer of the 2020 Olympics because of the pandemic coronavirus were announced last week, but new date and then not call.
Initially it was to be held August 24 – August 9, 2020.
In a new era for Games (since 1896), they were cancelled three times, all due to world wars. In 1916 the competition was to be held in Berlin, in 1940, in Helsinki, and in 1944 in London. However, later the capital of great Britain took the first post-war Games of 1948.