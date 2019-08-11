The 20th anniversary of the arrival of Putin to power: in the network share jokes, cartoons and photoshopped pics
In Russia celebrate the “national holiday” – 20-th anniversary of Vladimir Putin came to power in the country, social media users posted a lot of photoshopped pics and comments about it.
Information on the anniversary of Putin’s rule published by the Russian propaganda media.
Journalists from the Russian Federation recognized that the second the President held a post not quite legal and democratic way.
“Twenty years ago the first President of Russia Boris Yeltsin, in a televised address to the nation called the name of the person who “is able to consolidate society and, drawing on the broadest political forces, ensure the continuation of reforms”, — stated in the media reports.
At the same time users of networking briefly spoke about the success of Putin in power and published fotozhabu pyramid of leadership in Russia, where the significant place was taken by the oligarchs and priests.