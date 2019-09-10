The 5 fastest production SUV
The list includes five serial cross is able to get to “hundreds” faster 5 seconds. Given the popularity of SUVs and the mentality of motorists, experts have identified five of the most fastest production crosses. Their dynamic performance can not please the owners.
The leader of the TOP-5 Italian — Lamborghini Urus. In his engine compartment mounted four-litre V8 Twin Scroll. Through the use of two turbines, the impact of the power unit 650 and 850 forces Newton moment. Complements the powertrain 8-speed automatic transmission from ZF. The weight of the car 2.2 tonnes, the first hundred is achieved in 3.6 seconds, max exceeds 305 km/h.
The second line in an American Jeep Grand Cherokee in version Trackhawк. Cross provided a 6.2-liter V8 Hemi performance 717 forces. Motor reach the plate the moment 870 Newtons. Just 3.7 seconds need to see “hundreds” of the devices, a maximum of 290 km/h limited electronically.
The three leaders was not without brutal Brit Bentley Bentayga. The car sets in motion a huge six-litre W12 Twinturbo. The power unit is equipped with two turbochargers has a feature to disable half of the cylinders under moderate loads. The output of the motor 608 of the forces, 900 Newtons. The crossover is equipped with vosmichastny automatic ZF transmission. Provides and all-wheel drive system with Torsen center differential. The car reaches hundred in 4.1 seconds, max of 301 km/h.
The five experts included two legendary representatives of the German automotive industry: Mercedes-AMG version of the GLE 63 S Coupe body, BMW X6 with index M. the Stuttgart car with a 5.5-liter V8 Buturlinovsky monster has impact forces and 585 760 Newtons. When you press the pedal to the floor after 4.1 second of the speedometer 100.
Dear Bavarian – kupeobrazny crossover BMW X6 M also gets through the first hundred of 4.1 seconds. Its maximum speed capabilities limits the electronics on 250 km/h.