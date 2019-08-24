The 51st state: the party of trump Greenland ‘annexed’ to the United States
Members of the Republican party originally responded to a major international dispute between the United States and Denmark for Greenland.
The national Republican congressional Committee responsible for fundraising for the party, presented t-shirts with the image of a map of the US where the island is marked as the 51st state.
The Committee urged “to support the President of trump and his efforts to help America grow” and promised to give a t-shirt to those donors who will donate more than $ 25.
In addition, the office of the Republican party in Nevada the beginning of the campaign, releasing a t-shirt with “American” Greenland, but in a different design.

- Earlier media reported that the President of the United States Donald trump is thinking about the idea of buying the island of Greenland which belongs to Denmark.
- Ally from an environment of the President of the United States confirmed that Donald trump voiced the idea to buy Greenland, but assured that the US President is not taking it seriously.
- Danish politicians from different wings of the political spectrum believe that the President of the United States Donald trump should forget about this idea.
- And the Prime Minister of Denmark, Mette Frederiksen, said that the idea to sell Greenland to the United States is absurd, because “Greenland is not for sale. Greenland is not a Danish. Greenland belongs to Greenland”.
- The Ministry of foreign Affairs of Greenland, which is Greenland part of Denmark, said that the island is not for sale.
- In response to the reluctance of Denmark to discuss a deal regarding the largest island in the world, the White house canceled a scheduled on 2-3 September official visit of the President of the United States to the Kingdom.