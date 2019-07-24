The 6 most common mistakes that prevent to achieve the perfect figure
Increasingly popular fitness centers, where women, as well as the strong half of humanity is in a hurry for a perfect figure. But it often happens that regular visits to sports facilities does not lead to the desired result. What is the reason? This question is answered by experts.
1. All the attention is given to only one group of muscles
If only work over a certain part of the body: the gluteal muscles, muscles of the arms, legs, etc., and the remaining muscle groups to be ignored, the desired result, you will not achieve. After training, for example, only the hands and not strengthening your back, you will be able to strengthen its lower part. Such actions can be purchased is not proportional to the development of the figure.
2. Excessive load
Ideally, training in the gym enough to pay attention to 3 times a week. Daily workouts can Deplete the body, and you will be pleased visiting the sports hall.
3. Violation of exercise equipment
Yourself planning exercise, you will not be able to achieve the desired result, as you cannot accurately determine which load is best for you. So do not neglect, at least in the beginning lessons, the advice of a coach.
4. Do you like “useless” exercise
To download the press does not mean to get rid of fat in the abdomen. When you exercise you also need to follow a proper diet.
5. To start a heavy-duty workout without a warm-up
Just warming up the body can begin the basic exercises. Otherwise you can get injuries to muscles and joints, respectively, of any positive results can only dream.
6. Hobby only cardio workouts
In contrast to cardio workouts after strength training continues burning calories even after a while after class. They are also much more efficient to reset or Vice versa, to gain weight.