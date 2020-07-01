The 89-year-old former owner of Formula-1 a son was born
Bernie Ecclestone and Fabiana Flosi
The former owner of Formula 1, honorary President of Formula One Management Bernie Ecclestone in the fourth time became a father.
The 44-year-old wife Fabiana Flosi gave birth to a boy in Switzerland, he was named the ACE. This was reported by famous sports journalist Roger Benoit on his page on “Twitter”.
During pregnancy, Fabiana and Bernie were in Brazil, but decided to leave the country from-for a difficult situation with coronavirus.
The 89-year-old Ecclestone has three daughters – the youngest, Peter was 32 years old, Tamara 35 years and older, Deborah is 65 years old.
Ecclestone retired from active Affairs in Formula 1 in 2017, when full control of the championship went to the American company Liberty Media.