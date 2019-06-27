The ability of ancient man to bake potatoes gave impetus to the evolution
At the University of Cambridge after studying the remains of ancient human settlements have come to the conclusion that for the past 120 thousand years ago people were able to bake the potatoes, and it could play a critical role in the development of mankind. The results of a study published a scientific portal .
The findings of scientists based on the study of caves found in South Africa, on the coast of the river Classes where 60-120 thousand years ago, lived hunters and gatherers. Discovered in the remains of fires methods of mocro-morphology, scientists have separated some layers from others and was able to study them. Charred particles of tubers of potato was caught in the layers of different time periods. It proved that they could not get in a fire accident, and so was one of the main foods of the ancestors of modern man.
One of the authors Cynthia Larbi believes that potato “diet”, providing the body with fast carbohydrates, allowed ancient people to feed themselves during migration. In addition, according to the scientist, that the potato was the source of glucose, which increased the level of available brain energy, and contributed to the evolutionary development of man.