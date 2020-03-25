The abolition of the festivals, stars in quarantine and the first death: how the coronavirus paralyzed the world of show-business
Museums, galleries, theatres, cinemas, concert halls and clubs around the world are closed. In the context of total paralysis of the entire public life in the world and enormous yet incalculable economic and social damage of loss in art and culture seem less significant, writes the BBC.
The first death
However, on March 24, from Paris came news of the first death from the coronavirus notable person from the world of show business.
86-year-old saxophonist and singer Manu of Dibango was a native of Cameroon and is considered one of the founders of the Afro-jazz music in which the rhythms of jazz and funk combined with traditional African melodies.
As a child he was sent to study in France where in the Parisian jazz clubs first heard Louis Armstrong and count the base and since then has become an ardent supporter of jazz, not forgetting, however, about their African roots. Most of his professional career took place in Europe.
Dibango cooperated with many world famous stars such as Herbie Hancock, Peter Gabriel, fela Kuti, bill Laswell, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, King Sunny Ade.
Most of all, however, he is paradoxically known for its scandals around the kidnapping of his better known tunes stars.
In 2009, he sued Michael Jackson for use of the themes of his most famous hit “Soul Makossa” with two songs from the legendary album “Thriller”. Jackson acknowledged borrowing and settled the case before trial.
A similar lawsuit with the same result he filed against the singer Rihanna.
The funeral of Dibango, as stated in the message on his page on “Facebook” will be held in Paris, in the presence of only the people close to him.
Living in America known jazz singer from Benin Angelique Kidjo called Dibango “giant of African music and a fine man.”
Stars in quarantine
The most famous of people infected with coronavirus artists — American actor Tom Hanks announced that he and his wife also infected an actress and singer Rita Wilson feel better.
The diagnosis was set by him in Australia, where they arrived in the scheduled there in the beginning of the year concerts Wilson. After the initial hospitalization, they spent two weeks in quarantine and isolation in a specially filmed for this home in the Australian province of Queensland.
The Hanks were professional reasons to be in Australia. There started shooting a biopic about Elvis Presley where he plays the role of use in the “Prelyudiya” bad reputation Manager of the singer Tom Parker nicknamed “the Colonel”.
It will be almost the first in the long career of a famous actor in a negative role. To remove the picture started Australian Director Baz Luhrmann is the author of such high-profile Hollywood hits like “Romeo and Juliet”, “Moulin Rouge” and “the Great Gatsby”.
Hanks with his wife — not the only-star test for the coronavirus which has yielded positive results.
The quarantine left famous Spanish Opera tenor Placido Domingo.
About infection and, consequently, the isolation, announced British actor Idris Elba is one of the possible successors Daniel Craig in role of James bond. “Symptoms I have not yet, and there is no reason to panic”, — he wrote in his “Twitter”.
Also on a positive test for coronavirus announced on your page in Instagram one of the “bond girls”- partner Craig in the film “quantum of solace”, Ukrainian-French actress Olga Kurylenko.
Show business in paralysis
Hanks recovered, but the shooting of the biopic about Elvis is suspended. And this is not the only cancellation of a major film project.
The company Warner Brothers has suspended work on the next series of “Batman” with Robert Pattinson in the lead role.
The same fate befell Disney had started filming with live actors remake of its classic animated feature film “the little Mermaid” based on the story by Hans Christian Anderson, in which the main role was to play the singer and actress Halle berry.
Universal had stopped filming a sequel to “Jurassic World-3”, in which the audience had to see their favorite first movies to heroes performed by Sam Neil, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum.
The largest and most respected in the world of the Cannes film festival has long persisted, but in the end was forced to admit that his conduct in scheduled for mid-may time is impossible. Until he moved to mid-summer, but how realistic will be the plan, to tell while nobody can.
The most famous in Britain and in the world summer rock festival Glastonbury, which was this year to celebrate its fiftieth anniversary, enlisting for this reason the acceptance speeches and the veteran sir Paul McCartney and the brightest of modern pop star Taylor swift has been canceled.
Scheduled for may 20 in the Netherlands Rotterdam the Eurovision song contest, which Russia declared as a member of the fashionable St. Petersburg group Little Big was this year’s hopes, is also cancelled. Although organized by the European broadcasting Union — it is still not completely give up. In his statement, cancelled only competition and that they are “exploring possibilities of alternative, non-competitive program, which will provide fun for the European public in these difficult times.”
Culture, art and show business are in a feverish search for alternative forms of existence, and as the main, if not only, opportunities for it seems to transfer all the activity in the virtual online reality, where artists and cultural institutions will be able to show their art, and the audience to perceive it, without coming into physical contact with each other.
