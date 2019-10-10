The above-mentioned factors affecting the increase of cholesterol
High cholesterol does not manifest itself. You feel as usual, doing the usual things. But in one fateful moment a very high level of cholesterol can be the factor that will destroy your health.
It is important to know: cholesterol is in the blood of all people. But when its level exceeds the norm, the excess lay in the walls of blood vessels, forming so-called plaques; they subsequently lead to blockage of the vessels.
The risk of high cholesterol can be hereditary: if your parents have problems with high cholesterol, it is likely that you will face sooner or later. However, there is good news: if you’re a little podkorrektirovatj your lifestyle, you may not affect this kind of heredity. Here are the factors that contribute to increased cholesterol levels.
Poor nutrition
A diet high in saturated fats (butter, dairy, fatty meat, and so forth) causes the risk of problems with cholesterol. You should also avoid a large number of baked goods, store-bought them in large quantities contain TRANS fats. Before you buy the product in the store, check the packaging: if a “partially gidrogenizirovannoe oil”, do not take it.
Try to reduce or eliminate the consumption of fried foods.
Obesity
If you have a body mass index over 30, that means you belong to a risk group of people whose level of “bad” cholesterol is high. Should try to reduce your weight.
The lack of motor activity
The more you move, the less likely to be overweight. But this is not the only argument in favor of physical fitness: during sports activities increases the level of “good cholesterol”.
Smoking
You did not dare to quit Smoking? Here’s another reason to do it: Smoking damages the walls of blood vessels and lowers “good cholesterol”.