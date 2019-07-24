The absolute record for sneaker: Nike 1972, went under the hammer for a record amount
A pair of rare Nike running Shoe, released in early 1970-ies, was sold at Sotheby’s for a record 437 of 500 dollars.
Running shoes Moon Shoe was created by Nike co-founder bill Bowerman for runners for the summer Olympic games of 1972 in Munich. All were released — or rather hand made — 12 pairs of sneakers. The most important thing in these shoes — the so-called “waffle soles”, which provided a more reliable grip.
Electrovalence to help
“He [bill Bowerman] worked cross-country coach in Oregon and literally made sneakers with electrovalency. The pattern on the sole is made with a waffle iron,” — said the head of the e-Commerce division of Sotheby’s Noah Wunsch.
Original price of shoes were determined in 160 thousand dollars. Buyer — canadian collector miles Nadal — paid nearly three times more than the starting price.
This is an absolute record for the sneakers on display ever at auction. The previous record was set two years ago at auction SCP Auctions. Then a pair of Converse sneakers that legendary American basketball player Michael Jordan wore in the final match of the 1984 Olympics, went under the hammer for 190,3 thousand dollars.
Nike 1972 — the last pair out of 100 pairs of sneakers from the collection of the auction house Ultimate Sneaker Collection. 99 pairs of collections, Nadal acquired last week, paid 850 thousand dollars. Thus, the entire collection Ultimate Sneaker Collection was in the hands of one buyer.
“We are very pleased that all 100 pairs [of shoes] from our collection of rare sneakers stayed together and will be in the private Museum miles,” says Wunsch.
As reported by Sotheby’s, miles Nadal put acquired a collection of rare sneakers in his private Museum in Toronto — Dare to Dream Automobile Museum, where, as the name implies, a collection of cars. Miles Nadal, founder of Peerage Capital, was previously known mainly as a collector car. The Museum features more than 140 rare cars, including the car in 1886, Karl Benz, The Motorwagen, and 40 rare models of motorcycles.
Nadal said that delighted with the acquisition “of the historic artifact in the history of sports and pop culture.”
“The culture of collecting sneakers is now at its peak,” — says the collector.
For the auction house Sotheby’s, which sells mostly art and jewelry, it was a kind of debut. For the first time, Sotheby’s auctioned a collection of sports shoes.
Among the auction lots is a rare model, Adidas a rare color Yeezy Boost 350 v2 and a pair of Tom Sachs x Nike.
In this collection were also two pairs of Nike Mags with an automatic lacing — like the main character of the second part of the movie Back to the future 1989, Marty McFly, is one 2011 release, the starting price of which amounted to 18 thousand dollars, and a much more rare version 2016. In 2016, was released in 89 pairs of these sneakers. Starting price of Nike Mags Back to the Future 2016 amounted to 50-70 thousand dollars.